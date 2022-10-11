Okehampton book swap fully repaired
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Sunday 16th October 2022 11:00 am
Share
New bookshelves have been installed. (Tindle )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The book swap in Simmons Park is now fully restored after it was seriously damaged by vandals in May this year.
A new bookcase has recently been installed in the phone box book swap bringing to an end the repair project during which time visitors were forced to place books on the phone box floor while they waited for the arrival of the new bookcase.
It is available for anyone to use.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |