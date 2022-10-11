Okehampton book swap fully repaired

Sunday 16th October 2022 11:00 am
New bookshelves have been installed. (Tindle )

The book swap in Simmons Park is now fully restored after it was seriously damaged by vandals in May this year.

A new bookcase has recently been installed in the phone box book swap bringing to an end the repair project during which time visitors were forced to place books on the phone box floor while they waited for the arrival of the new bookcase.

It is available for anyone to use.

