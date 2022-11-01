Okehampton cafe sets up new word challenge to bring people together
Word in Windows, which starts this week, is a new initiative to get people interacting by sharing words through their windows.
As part of the ‘paneful poetry’ challenge, the cafe is asking businesses and individuals to showcase their words in their windows for the town to see and start off conversations.
Cafe owner Rebecca Green said: ‘It’s a new project to get people sharing their favourite words; their own or borrowed.
‘It could be favourite quotes, jokes, political statements, poems, short stories; any words you fancy.
‘We can learn from other people’s words. They can make people smile, they can make people cry. Words are powerful things.
‘The first words are in the window of 3 East Street and it is hoped that individuals and businesses across town join in.’
Mrs Green’s cafe has been the base for a wide range of community activities in the past, most notably, the location of the Okehampton Community Kitchen.
As Christmas time approaches, the community kitchen is starting to organise festive activities and initiatives including reverse advent, a scheme which asks residents to buy up to 24 small gifts for a person in need. It proved to be a resounding success last year.
The community kitchen is also running Community Christmas activities for anyone in need this year which will take place in the Ockment Centre on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
