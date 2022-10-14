Okehampton carnival committee asks everyone ‘to pull together’ after disappointment of cancelled processions
Okehampton carnival committee is asking everyone to pull together and get behind the revised plans for tomorrow’s carnival event.
It follows the announcement on Tuesday night that the afternoon and evening processions would have to be cancelled as permission wasn’t in place for road closures.
The committee said that it was ‘gutted’ about the decision but, despite best efforts to secure permission, was told by advisors that it needed the Secretary of State for Transport to give permission to close the main public road through Okehampton which was unlikely to be given in time for Saturday’s event.
In its latest post on Facebook the committee said: ‘We, like you, are all extremely disappointed and are sorry for the headache and heartache caused and although it’s going to be a very different year let’s pull together to make Carnival Day 2022 a memorable one for all the right reasons.’
The committee said in response to the strength of feeling and kind words of support from the community, it felt that all was not lost and hoped as many people as possible would get behind its revised plan as follows:
Judging of the entries entries in the college sports hall between 2pm and 2.50pm (with doors opening at 1.30pm).
Crowning of the carnival royalty outside the Pavilion in the Park
Mayor of Okehampton Bob Tolley leads procession around the park finishing at the band stand
Family entertainment and a bit of boogie with Rob Pudner and Prosound Solutions at 4pm
High energy dance routines from Miss Mandy and Footsteps School of Dance
