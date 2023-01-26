She added: ‘The Government need to reinstate the nursing bursaries. They should encourage people [to enter the profession] as people are leaving in droves because they’re absolutely exhausted. But the NHS is one of the largest employers in the country and some of them, especially management, are extremely well paid. I do not want to see a flat-rate increase for NHS employees. I want to see the people in the A&E emergency services get extra pay. That rumbling sound is Florence Nightingale turning in her grave!’