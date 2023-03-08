‘If you had one council that drew from the two sets of council tax and then managed all of the assets of the Hamlets and the town[such as Simmons Park and Old Town Park], that would be a much better, a much fairer way of going about it. My third reason is that I’m actually the chair of the neighbourhood planning group and this is one really good example of where working together is better and just makes sense to me that the Neighbourhood Plan area incorporates both the issues of the town and the Hamlets.’