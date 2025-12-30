East Street in Okehampton will be closed for over a month, with a diversion route in place, while gas mains are replaced.
The work will be carried out between January 5 and February 20, as the region’s gas network operator, Wales and West Utilities Ltd, replaces old metal gas pipes with modern plastic pipes and renews or transfers around 53 service pipes to adjacent premises.
The planned diversion route will take vehicles along the B3260, onto the A386, then onto the A30, before rejoining the B3260, and vice versa. During this time, the one-way system along Crediton Road will also be reversed.
Devon County Council has not published the hours the workers will be on site.
Comments
