Okehampton, Hatherleigh and North Tawton fire crews attended a large barn fire onThursday (September 14).
Six fire appliances attended, along with a water bowser and incident command unit with crews using six breathing apparatus, two compressed air foam jets, and one hose reel jet. to tackle the flames.
Horses and small animals were removed from the nearby stable to a safe area. The fire involved agricultural machinery which spread to nearby hay and a small area of asbestos sheet roofing. Crews also removed items from adjacent barns due to the radiant heat. Later on, breathing apparatus decreased to two, three main jets and one hose reel jet.
Fire crews worked throughout the night and made steady progress containing fire to the hay stack, monitoring this burn and dampening down hot spots.
Crews from Holsworthy and North Tawton provided relief at approximately 3am and crew from Hartland provided relief at 7.30am. At 13:40pm, crews requested for the all terrain vehicle was made and crew from Okehampton was mobilised. Crews from Witheridge and Braunton provided relief at approximately 2.30pm.
Crews confirmed that approx 1000 tonnes of hay, a dutch barn, a static caravan and a tractor was completely destroyed by fire. A two-storey stable block was slightly damaged by fire. Hay was removed into safe open space to allow to burn under the supervision of the farmer.
The fire was believed to be accidental and the incident was closed at 4.47pm yesterday (September 17).