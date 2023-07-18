Okehampton Flyers gymnasts Georgia Parker and Mason Parker-Groves have qualified for the British Championships in trampolining and double mini trampoline (DMT).
The British Championships is the highest level UK final run by British Gymnastics.
Georgia has qualified for the 13-16 junior category in trampoline. She progressed to national level last year, winning the Silver English Championships. This is her first year qualifying for the British Championships.
Last year was also Mason’s first year at national level trampoline. He won a bronze medal at the national English qualifier in trampoline, qualified for and competed at the British Championships, and was selected for the England development squad in DMT. This is his first year qualifying for the British Championships in DMT, and his second year qualifying for trampoline. He’ll be competing in the 10-12 youth category.
Both gymnasts are working hard preparing their routines for the British Championships, which will take place at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, in September.
Okehampton Flyers teaches gym, trampolining and DMT and will be setting up extra sessions next term. It will also be running more trials for its trampolining and DMT squads soon. For more information, contact [email protected]