Okehampton Freemasons donated a total of £400 to two Okehampton causes on Saturday (May 13) at a small presentation in the Freemason’s Hall.
The Freemasons gifted Dave and Gemma Rich, who help organise the annual Okey Music Day, £100 which will go towards setting up the third-ever music day this summer.
This year it is set to take place on July 16 with a line-up of performances to take place at the London Inn, the Museum of Dartmoor Life, the Fountain Inn, the King’s Arms and the Victorian Arcade.
Okehampton and District Community Transport Group also received £300 from the Freemasons to continue its charitable work in the community by providing transport to those otherwise unable to access traditional public transport.
Chris Hodgson, from Okehampton Freemasons, said: ‘We supported Okey Music Day and the Okehampton and District Community Transport Group which does great work across the town. It’s a really really good organisation.’
The Freemasons have also donated money to the Teddies for Loving Care, an organisation that provides teddy bears to hospitals in order to comfort distressed children.
Anyone wishing to know more about the Freemasons can visit the hall at the corner of Mill Road and Station Road on a Saturday, when members have a regular meeting.
More information can also be found on the Okehampton Freemasons Facebook page.