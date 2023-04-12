Residents raised over £400 for the Okehampton District and Community Transport Group on Saturday (April 15) at a fundraising coffee morning in the Charter Hall.
A total of £452.88 was raised for the charity at the coffee morning which included a raffle, bric-a-brac and book sales and independent stallholders.
The charity sent special thanks to Sarah Packer, Liz Westlake, Tom Bowden, Helen Penna, Graham Barrett, Debbie Scott, Vernon and Ann Cook and Jane Taylor, who helped with the catering, and stallholders Peter Rockett and Sue Leech.