Two Okehampton gardens, Southey Farm and Hilltown Organics, have opened up to the public as part of Open Gardens to raise money for Hospiscare.
The gardens will be open from May to September as gardeners across Devon welcome members of the community to enjoy their beautiful green spaces in return for a donation to the local hospice charity, raising vital funds to allow Hospiscare to continue providing specialist end-of-life care in Exeter, Mid and East Devon.
Last year, Open Gardens raised over £40,000 for Hospiscare.