Okehampton Guide Dogs is on the hunt for a fundraising group secretary as it continues to raise awareness of the partially-sighted in town.
The group is also looking to recruit a collection box coordinator and fundraisers for the charity’s Okehampton branch, along with volunteers for other services such as sighted guiding and the dog-related roles.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can find out more at: www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering-for-guide-dogs.
Guide Dogs was first set up in 1931 by two women to support blinded WW1 veterans.