On July 15, chair of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council Brian Woods presented the Friends of Okehampton Library with a cheque to help cover the costs of the new Okebookfest event which will be held this September. The book festival will run from September 9-16 and will take place in the library. There will be six visiting authors, folk music by Wren music, a family craft event, a parent and toddler instrument picnic and a creative writing workshop. The authors, Stephanie Austin, Ruth Downie, Diane Janes, Michael Jecks, AJ McKenzie and Rebecca Tope, who will be sharing their writing journeys and reading from their latest books.