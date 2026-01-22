The Okehampton Interchange Station, which is currently under construction, is due to open to the public this September after a trial period beginning in May.
From May, rail services will conduct trials to test how the system functions and ensure the safety of the building and infrastructure. This is the final phase before the station is officially opened. The new station will connect the east side of Okehampton and be an additional stop on the Dartmoor Line between Crediton and Okehampton’s existing station situated on the west side of the town.
The Government, Devon County Council, West Devon Borough Council, and Network Rail have all invested in the project, which has cost around £15 million.
