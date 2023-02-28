Okehampton Library is part of a new initiative which provides board games from dominos to Monopoly in libraries across Devon to help customers boost their everyday number confidence.
The Multiply project is being rolled out by Libraries Unlimited with funding from Devon County Council. For the entire month of March, visitors will be able to enjoy the games, along with a special collection of books and eBooks with fun maths learning.
Colin Bray from Libraries Unlimited said: 'We all need maths skills – whether it’s to pay bills, measure out cooking ingredient, or go to work. We’re really pleased to be helping Devon County Council deliver Multiply to get people feeling more confident about their maths.
'Many people who struggle with numbers are shy or embarrassed about it. So this is a fun way to brush up on important skills that can help you get ahead in work, and make home budgeting and life in general easier. As well as the books and games we can help people access free flexible courses which to boost numeracy skills and could even open the door to a new job.'
Okehampton is one of twelve libraries will be hosting these informal board game sessions which also includes Barnstaple, Bovey Tracey, Budleigh Salterton, Crediton, Cullompton, Holsworthy, Ivybridge, Newton Abbot, Princetown, Sidmouth, and Totnes.
Mr Bray added: 'Throughout this winter, Libraries Unlimited has been running it’s Libraries for Life campaign, offering warm welcoming spaces to help people get through the cost of living crisis. We’ve seen an incredible response from people who are not just grateful for the free teas and coffees and WiFi, but have also learnt things and made new friends. We hope they’ll also appreciate the Multiply games and books, and maybe even end up picking up GCSE Maths or another qualification.'
Fifty-seven percent of the working age adult population in England are estimated to have low numeracy skills according to government figures, and 3 in 10 (31%) say they are not a 'numbers person'. Women are more likely to say it and are more than twice as anxious as men about maths and numbers. The UK loses an estimated £25bn in wages due to poor numeracy.
The board games being stocked by libraries include Sudoku, dominoes, classic Monopoly, Uno, katamino, Yahtzee, Rummikub, Shut the Box, Sum Fun, More of Less and Pay Day. There will also be 3D wooden brain teaser puzzles, and packs of cards. Sessions will be drop in and informal, and last two or three hours.
All participants will be encouraged to sign up to the National Numeracy Challenge or to check their skills on the Skills for Life Multiply site.