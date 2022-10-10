Okehampton Library offers warm space to public to help with rising energy prices
Okehampton Library is opening its doors to provide a warm space to everyone as the cost of living crisis leaves more and more people in fuel poverty.
The scheme, which is part of the ‘Libraries for Life’ initiative organised by Libraries Unlimited, the organisation running Devon’s public libraries, will see Okehampton Library offer free refreshments along with the opportunity to socialise or work in a warm environment to help residents save money on their energy bills.
Carole Cornwall, Okehampton Library supervisor, said: ‘We are here and we’re keeping the building warm anyway. We are a community space and it’s nice to be able to offer the warm space to people if they want it.
‘It’s reminding people we are here.’
The library is offering free WiFi and computers, and refreshments offered by Waitrose along with other activities for visitors to join in while keeping warm.
This includes free events and groups such as Bounce & Rhyme for babies and toddlers, book clubs, scrabble, Lego clubs, craft sessions and Okehampton’s Library’s new Cuppa and Chat group.
It will also be working with to host sessions on energy efficiency, debt advice and other important topics.
Anyone who wants to use the warm space can do so during the library’s opening hours.
