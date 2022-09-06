Okehampton Library to hold Recycle Week activities
Okehampton Library will be holding recycling themed activities as part of Recycle Week which will take place from September 19-25 this month.
The library has invited residents to meet Recycle Devon, a recycling information organisation in Devon, on September 20 between 9am and 3pm to learn about ways of reducing waste in the home, including repair cafes, swishing parties in which people can swap clothes or other items, and alternatives to single-use plastic.
This year’s Recycle Week will be the 19th such event which is organised by Recycle Now, England and Northern Ireland’s national recycling campaign.
During the week, retailers, waste management companies, governments and the media gather together to encourage the public to recycle more.
Last year saw seven days of campaign activities happened across the nation which included the creation of three murals on prominent buildings in London, Newcastle and Belfast.
Each was created by local artists who interpreted the ‘Step It Up’ theme, creating their work using Ambient Pro paint, which absorbs CO2 and cleans the air of other toxins.
Following on from last year’s success which swa celebrity endorsement from JJ Chalmers, the athlete, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star, this year’s theme will be ‘Let’s Get Real’ to encourage recycling even when life becomes difficult.
