Emily Macaulay, Service Delivery Manager at Libraries Unlimited, said: 'Library teams hear stories about loss from customers every week – not just loss of family members, but loss of connections with their community or neighbours, loss of employment opportunities, loss of support structures. But would they want to come to a specific gathering and talk about their stories? Yes they did, and the art and music that has grown out of these sessions has been incredibly moving to see. We hope that these exhibitions reach an even wider community of people and will be meaningful and encouraging to them.