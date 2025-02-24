A 55 year-old man from Okehampton has appeared in court accused of possessing over 90 knives with the intent to sell them.
Mohammed Ullah from Station Road in Okehampton pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 21.
The defendant is being accused of possessing 31 swords over 50cm, 26 stiletto knives, 12 push style knives, four zombie knives, five hand claws, five metal throwing knives disguised as playing cards and seven other knives for the purpose of sale or hire.
Ullah has been granted unconditional bail until his next hearing at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on March 24.