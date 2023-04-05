The route out of Bow took the walkers past Grade II listed West Halse on to join a short stretch of the Devonshire Heartland Way towards Clannaborough, a long distance route of 43 miles between Okehampton and the village of Stoke Canon just north of Exeter (https://ldwa.org.uk). The route links to the Tarka Trail at North Tawton and follows the Two Moors Way in places. The tiny St Petrock Church in Clannaborough is unusual in not having any aisles. The walkers continued on their way towards Courteneys passing Copplestone cemetery. One eminent son of Copplestone was Walter Browne 1868-1919. Born near Copplestone he moved to Exeter at the age of 10. He was an apprentice wholesale wool merchant latterly becoming a senior partner in another firm in the same business. He became a local Conservative councillor in St Leonards Exeter and deputy mayor in 1913-14. Reaching Broomhill Cross the group continued walking a quiet lane turning again onto the Devonshire Heartland Way/Two Moors Way passing Paschoe House.