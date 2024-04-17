Eighteen walkers from Okehampton Rambling Club joined last Sunday’s ramble (April 14), starting from Fingle Bridge near Drewsteignton in glorious spring weather. The walk turned out to be about seven miles in distance with 1,000 feet of climb, not including an optional visit to Cranbrook Castle.
The walkers who took this option were rewarded with fine views, including Castle Drogo surely the only country house designed with hydro-electric power generators and a functional portcullis. Large though it appears from Cranbrook Down, it is, according to Christopher Hussey, only a third of the building originally designed by Lutyens.
Cranbrook Castle, on the other hand, is undoubtedly a real hillfort, although only single-walled, and therefore probably quite early – late Bronze or early Iron Age. What looked to the walkers like recent hedge-laying was seen next to the path leading up to it.
Birdsong fills the woods at this time of year, many species are breeding and migratory birds return. Robins, blackbirds, great and blue tits, blackbirds, song thrushes, nuthatches, chaffinches, blackcaps, wrens, and wood pigeons, all of which have been heard on previous walks this year as well as on Sunday, were now joined by willow warblers and stock doves.
The warm weather has also awoken many ant nests from their winter slumber, some carpeting areas on the southern edge of Willingstone Plantations. A shiny blue oil beetle was seen on the path near one of these carpets, perhaps fleeing from the ants.
Returning to Fingle Bridge, the walk took in a second hillfort - Wooston Castle. Like Cranbrook Castle, it was single-walled, but it possessed more complex and extensive outworks.
Near the end of the walk, the group encountered a ruined watermill. In the 17th century, this mill is thought to have been used for both milling grain and fulling, according to the signage nearby. Hopefully it would be thoroughly washed after the latter, as the fulling process relied on stale urine.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton, ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed as it is not always convenient for everyone to go to the post office. If you are going directly to the start please let the walk leader know. Walkers should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch.