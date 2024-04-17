As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton, ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. Where possible, we try to share cars though this cannot be guaranteed as it is not always convenient for everyone to go to the post office. If you are going directly to the start please let the walk leader know. Walkers should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch.