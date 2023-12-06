Surrounded by steep sided banks and approximately 900 feet above sea level, Meldon Reservoir offers some of the most breathtaking scenery on North Dartmoor. The 19th century disused viaduct which carried the railway across the West Okement River is a truss bridge constructed from wrought iron. A truss bridge is one whose load-bearing superstructure is composed of a structure of connected elements, usually forming triangular units and is used because it is a very rigid structure and it transfers the load from a single point to a much wider area. Truss bridges are not used anymore because they are costly and tedious to build and maintain. The viaduct opened in 1874 for a single track and in 1879 its width was doubled for a second track. The viaduct, a scheduled monument, is now used by the Granite Way, a leisure route skirting Dartmoor, and is one of only two surviving railway bridges in the United Kingdom that use wrought iron lattice piers to support wrought iron trusses.