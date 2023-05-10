The going was tough with boggy ground, steep ascents, bog hopping and Molina tussocks. The promised fine day was rather disappointing but at least it didn’t rain. The group headed out along a short stretch of the Dartmoor Way passing Lee Moor Quarry, soon leaving the long-distance trail to walk beside Big Pond, one of a number of lakes created by the English China Clay works at Shaugh Prior. The walkers continued along quite boggy ground towards Trowlesworthy Warren walking for some distance beside Spanish Lake, a 2.4km long waterway. Lake was an old English word for a stream or pool. Prior to the 16th century this small brook rising out of the peat on the slopes of Shell Top was known at Easter Brook. In 1588 a Spanish naval fleet escorted an invading army from Flanders intent on the overthrow of Queen Elizabeth I and the protestant church. The fleet was spotted just off the Lizard in Cornwall. Beacons were lit across the southwest to warn residents, including one on Great Trowlesworthy Tor. Amid the growing fear of the likely rape, pillage and mayhem created by an invading army the residents of Cadover hid their prized possessions high up on the moor near the brook in the soft peat. The legend does not tell us whether they managed to retrieve their valuables after the threat from the Spanish invaders had passed. Near the brook were number of Bronze Age settlements and the remains of a double stone row leading to a stone circle can be seen. The purpose of stone rows and stone circles remain a mystery and are subject much speculation. There are also a few small rabbit bridges across Spanish Lake. These were provided to allow the abundant rabbit population to cross the water safely. The group then made their way up to Great Trowlesworthy Tor and on to Shavecombe Tor then southwards to Shell Top. Much of the ground here was steep, uneven and difficult to cross which made the going quite difficult. There were spectacular 360-degree views from Shell Top and from here it was possible to take in the extent of the English china clay works. The walkers then made their across Penn Moor down to Penn Tor where further settlements were evident with another stone row. The final stretch of the walk was relatively easy underfoot as they re-joined the Dartmoor Way to return to their cars. The group was rewarded for completing a long and at times difficult walk with a splendid Coronation tea provided by two members of the club in Yelverton.