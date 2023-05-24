Until the late 1990s Meeth was a busy quarry producing clay for export. In the 1970s the quarry employed nearly 50 local people and produced 70,000 tonnes of clay per year, which was used to make tiles, toilets, sinks and basins. Devon Wildlife Trust took it on in 2013, when huge warehouses overlooked the reserve’s car park and main entrance. The ‘clay sheds’ were part of a working quarry, when vast pits were dug by hand and machines.