Nearly 20 people met at Meeth Quarry nature reserve car park to start this five/six mile walk.
The blue skies promised perfect walking weather. Their route took them across fields and along lanes, leading to the welcome shade of tree-lined footpaths.
Until the late 1990s Meeth was a busy quarry producing clay for export. In the 1970s the quarry employed nearly 50 local people and produced 70,000 tonnes of clay per year, which was used to make tiles, toilets, sinks and basins. Devon Wildlife Trust took it on in 2013, when huge warehouses overlooked the reserve’s car park and main entrance. The ‘clay sheds’ were part of a working quarry, when vast pits were dug by hand and machines.
The group joined the Tarka Trail, a route of 180 miles inspired by the book, Tarka the Otter. Meeth and Ash Moor nature reserves are on the Okehampton to Barnstaple section of the Tarka Trail.
Ash Moor nature reserve adjoins Meeth and covers 40 acres. In 2002, at the height of the foot and mouth crisis, Ash Moor was chosen to be a vast burial site for infected cattle, and the landscape was hollowed out in preparation.
Fortunately, the burial site was never used. The walkers found some of the paths muddy and some of the fields boggy but this increased the variety flora and fauna.
Today Devon Wildlife Trust cares for a network of meadows, ponds and wetlands.
The group stopped to identify the many wildflowers including columbine, marsh orchid, early purple orchid, cuckoo flower (lady’s smock/mayflower/milkmaids), common cow wheat, black medick (nonesuch/hop clover) and yellow flag (yellow iris/water flag). They also saw several butterflies, including the wood white, common brimstone and clouded yellow.
Dragonflies and damselflies were also seen over the nature reserve’s ponds. A common lizard was spotted close to the footpath.
From the bird hide, at the edge of Stockleigh Lake, one the reserve’s massive lakes, the group saw great crested grebes, coots and gulls.
The hide has a sedum ‘green roof’, which makes it blend in with the landscape.
However, the group were disappointed not to see any sand-martins, despite purpose built nesting sites being provided. Earlier, house martins were seen collecting mud for their nests and a buzzard was being harassed by crows.
Returning over the higher heathland provided yet another different habitat for wildlife, and great views over the countryside. Following this very interesting walk, the group enjoyed welcome refreshments at Made-Well Cafe on their route back to Okehampton.
New walkers are always welcome at Okehampton Rambling Club. Please be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear, and bring drinks and a packed lunch. We meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays, ready to leave at 9.30am.
We share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly. Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.
If you would like to bring your dog, please contact the leader of the walk to check that the route is suitable. Next week’s walk is a moorland route from Lane End to Fur Tor.