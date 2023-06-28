A group of 17 walkers began their eight-mile walk from near Dartmeet in hazy sunshine with a good breeze blowing. Although not as hot as previous days, the air was humid and muggy with the low dark clouds throughout the day seemingly a constant threat of a downpour. Luckily for the group, it was just a threat, and the day was dry although a little cooling rain would have been welcome. The group set out towards Corndon Tor from the base of Yar Tor where the Dartmoor Way/High Moor Link crosses the Down. The first notable landmark they encountered was the Cave-Penney memorial cross which commemorates Lt Evelyn Cave- Penney QVO, who fell in Palestine on 8 June 1918 at the tender age of 18. It was a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made in the past. Corndon Tor, initially not a very impressive tor, is adorned with prehistoric field enclosures known as reaves. These ancient structures run parallel to the ridge and are evidence of the rich history of the region. There are Bronze Age cairns dotted around the tor whose significance is unknown. The tor is geologically significant because the exposed rock face reveals two types of granite; coarse grained ‘tor granite’ and underneath, fine grained ‘microgranite’ that is entirely different. (Dartmoor Tors Compendium, Josephine M Collingwood). Traces of tourmaline said to have healing powers are found in the microgranite As they descended the heights of Corndon Tor the walkers zigzagged their way down along narrow tracks through lush bracken to reach the road below. A lengthy stretch of road walking followed with the road passing close by Bel Tor. From remarks made by William Crossing in his ‘Guide to Dartmoor’ the presence of a logan stone and rock basins suggested that Bel Tor may have had associations with an early belief that the tor was a Druidical temple to the sun god Belus. The walkers continued along the road through the hamlet of Poundsgate before turning back onto moorland at Aish Tor, a small tor overlooking the river Dart. The group soon turned onto Dr Blackall’s Drive which was created by Dr Thomas Blackall, the lord of nearby Spitchwick Manor. Initially built wide enough for his guests to enjoy the fine views from his carriage it is nowadays a narrow stony path which forms part of the Two Moors Way. The track passes close to Mel Tor, where according to Hemery, there was an old custom of rolling wagon wheels down the side of Mel Tor at midsummer with the aim of getting the wheels to reach the river, which would have been quite difficult with all the boulders and undergrowth on the lower reaches (www.legendarydartmoor.co.uk). From here, the group continued around the side of Sharp Tor to return to their cars. Very welcome ice creams were enjoyed on the way back at Pork Hill. As ever, new walkers are always welcome. Next week’s walk is from Stover Country Park. Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton, ready to leave at 9.30am. Please be there in plenty of time so that the group can leave promptly. Where possible, we try to share cars, though this cannot be guaranteed. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a packed lunch.