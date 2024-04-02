Soon after the settlement, the walk route bore to the left and uphill, heading towards Harragrove Farm. The walkers took advantage of the shelter afforded by gorse and hedges to stop for lunch. Ascending back up to the western flank of Cox Tor, a hairy caterpillar was spotted, believed to be a tiger moth caterpillar. Not many birds could be heard over the roar of the wind, so the only birds identified were a wheatear and one or two crows on the way back from Cox Tor to Pork Hill, asserting themselves against the strengthening wind with some difficulty.