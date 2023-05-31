The walkers knew there were two unavoidable rivers to negotiate but the hope was that the dry weather of the previous two weeks would make these crossings relatively easy. For some, they were not. No one crossed the Tavy without getting wet boots. Some removed socks, others tried plastic bags to cover their feet and one member just strode through the water up to his ankles. They made it through, albeit slowly for some, and continued on their way around the side of Amicombe Hill to reach their next challenge at Sandy Ford.