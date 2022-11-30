Okehampton’s Royal British Legion (RBL) branch announced recently that it had raised over £9,000 for the Poppy Appeal this year following the town’s Remembrance Day celebrations.
RBL secretary Karen Stephens thanked everyone who had donated this year and announced on Facebook that the Okehampton branch of the charity had collected a huge £9,238.66 for the appeal, excluding the money raised through the wreath-making service.
The Poppy Appeal is the RBL’s biggest annual fundraising campaign which takes place in November to show support of the armed forces and to honour the fallen of conflicts across the world.