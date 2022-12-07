An Okehampton resident has suggested that the public toilets on Market Street be turned into a taxi rank following news that the council may close them
The resident in question has said that the toilet block should be made into a taxi rank instead as the town is in desperate need of a taxi rank, especially following the opening of the railway and the increased number of visitors to the town.
However, many Okehampton residents responded to the news on social media negatively stating that public toilets are a vital community facility.
London Inn owner, Simon Chudley has said that pub’s toilets are available for anyone to use.