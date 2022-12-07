An Okehampton resident has praised the work of the ladies who ran the Forget Me Not Café following the news that community groups were planning on opening a new memory cafe.
Paul Vachon, president of Okehampton’s Rotary Club, wrote to the Times: ‘Over the years, the ladies who ran the café helped scores of people with memory problems and those who cared and looked after them. They provided a vital and necessary community facility. They do not seek the limelight but should receive the recognition they deserve for their selfless dedication in helping others.’