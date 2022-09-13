Okehampton resident sets up eco-fair after holiday shock over amount of plastic waste
Okehampton resident Fran Rickwood was inspired to organise an eco-fair as part of September’s Great Big Green Week after seeing the negative impact of single-use plastic in Scotland first-hand.
Fran described her ‘shock’ at seeing the severity of the problem during her holiday to the Isle of Islay and Skye, pictured, and has now organised the fair to teach residents about the problems of single-use plastic and ways they can reduce its use.
Fran said: ‘I believe that the more we understand about habitats and their diversity then the more we want to protect them. I am really looking forward to learning more about beavers, sea grass habitats and Highly Protected Marine Areas as well as all the other opportunities that the eco fair will bring.’
The fair take place on September 24 from 10am-2pm in the Charter Hall and will be suitable for all ages with craft activities, interactive, photo booths, stalls from local environmental groups and lots of opportunities to ask experts about marine and fresh water habitats, litter picking initiatives and the opportunity to meet Ellie Jackson, author of Duffy’s Lucky Escape.
Before the fair, Okehampton music charity Wren Music will also be putting on a free craft workshop on September 17 from 10:30am-12:30pm in the Church Hall where attendees can make willow and paper fishes and join in a parade to the eco fair at the Charter Hall and Red Lion Yard where sea shanties will be sung.
For more information about the fair contact [email protected], contact Wren Music on [email protected] or call 01837 53754.
