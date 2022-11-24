In a letter to the council, the resident in question wrote: ‘ I have, over the last couple of years, been building a relationship with the 2 Minute Foundation with a view to obtaining one of their litter-picking stations for Okehampton. An opportunity is likely to arise whereby they could ‘gift’ us a station to help manage litter in town and our name is on the list as possible ‘guardians’ of a litter station. They come with litter pickers and rubbish collection bags made from recycled tent material. Would the council like to have one of these in town?’