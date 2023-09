Geoff Penna from Okehampton completed his annual walk for Alzheimer’s Society recently. He completed the 13-mile trek along the South Devon coast path in nine hours (including a few rest stops along the way). Currently, the funds he has raised stand at £1,755 but his Just Giving page will remain open until September 30. This is the fourth year Mr Penna has completed the walk and this year had to battle the heat which he said was the hardest part of the trek.