Okehampton eco-warrior Fran Rickwood is encouraging residents to make green hearts this February to show their support for action against climate change.
Last Sunday (January 29), Mrs Rickwood held a workshop at the Okehampton Community Garden where a group of local climate activists worked together to create a large batch of green heart window displays.
Residents have made the displays to show their support for the ‘Show the Love’ campaign set up by The Climate Coalition, a charity that is calling upon government and professionals to take urgent action against climate change.
She said: ‘I have been making some green heart window displays for friends and neighbours to put up during February to demonstrate our support for the ‘show the love’ campaign. So far, 21 window displays have been made with another nine to go.
‘Look out for the window displays that will start going up during February and we hope that more residents will be inspired to ‘show the love’ for our precious planet.’
For more information visit
www.theclimatecoalition.org/show-the-love.