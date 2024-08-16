According to a survey conducted by Transition Towns Okehampton, most residents in Hogswood's vicinity consider the area a valuable green space. Seventy percent of the participants said they visit the site regularly for activities like walking, dog walking, and enjoying nature. Sixty percent expressed positive views about the site, while 15 percent had somewhat positive views. Many individuals expressed interest in designating the site as a nature reserve and suggested adding amenities such as benches and paths for improvement. Some also recommended using the site for community food projects or as an educational space.