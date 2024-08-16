Okehampton residents spoke overwhelmingly in favour of protecting the green space, known locally as Hogswood, from urban development at a public meeting this week (August 14).
The meeting, held by local wildlife group Wild Oke, comes as residents become increasingly worried that the land, situated between Northfield Rd, Wonnacotts Rd and North St, could be lost as a wildlife haven as West Devon Borough Council pushes for it to be identified as a brownfield site in Okehampton's Neighbourhood Plan.
In opposition to the borough council, many residents spoke out at the meeting against possible development, arguing that the site was unsuitable for housing and an essential green space that should be protected from increasing urbanisation.
One resident said: "The land is already prone to flooding; adding more concrete would only make things worse. We need to think about the long-term impact on our community, not just short-term gains."
Another added: "This isn't just a piece of land; it's a place where our children play, where we connect with nature, and where we find peace. Building on it would destroy something that money can't replace."
According to a survey conducted by Transition Towns Okehampton, most residents in Hogswood's vicinity consider the area a valuable green space. Seventy percent of the participants said they visit the site regularly for activities like walking, dog walking, and enjoying nature. Sixty percent expressed positive views about the site, while 15 percent had somewhat positive views. Many individuals expressed interest in designating the site as a nature reserve and suggested adding amenities such as benches and paths for improvement. Some also recommended using the site for community food projects or as an educational space.
The site also has ecological significance. A recent ecological survey, carried out by members of the community, revealed that Hogswood is home to a wide range of different plant and animal species and includes diverse habitats.
Woodland conservationist and Okehampton resident Matt Parker described the site as "not just a piece of land" but "a thriving ecosystem...right in the heart of Okehampton", highlighting the presence of wet woodland, hazel coppice, grassland, scrubland and orchard habitats along with the presence of species like bats, woodmice, and healthy ash trees which appeared to be resilient to the ash dieback disease.
Ecologist Stuart Norris said: "Hogswood supports critically endangered species...Development here would not only destroy their habitat but also disrupt the entire ecological balance that has developed over decades."
He emphasised the importance of Hogswood as a roosting and foraging site for the critically endangered Greater Horseshoe Bat and highlighted the presence of slow worms and hedgehogs, both protected species in the UK.
Two borough councillors attended the meeting, but they were not from the Okehampton wards. One confirmed that there were currently no concrete plans to develop the site.
In an April public hearing to discuss Okehampton's Neighbourhood Plan, the borough council, which owns the land, argued that it should be designated as brownfield land, making it available for development, in contrast to the Neighbourhood Plan steering group's decision to label the site as a greenfield area.
A chartered town planner is currently examining the issues raised and has yet to decide whether any changes should be made.