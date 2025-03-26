A restaurant in Okehampton is appealing for votes after reaching the final of Muddy Stilettos Best Casual Dining in Devon.
The family-run lounge and kitchen have three weeks to receive as many votes as possible.
The Muddy Stilettos awards recognises independent businesses in the UK across 35 counties.
The awards allow locals to say thank you to their favourite businesses and restaurants, with winners of the competition to be announced on June 25, 2025.
In a Facebook post, Brothers said: “Even if you voted for us in the first round, it will not count towards the final – PLEASE vote again.
“Thank you for all your support and love, let’s put Okehampton on the food map”