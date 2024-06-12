Okehampton Rotary Club recently elected Rotarian Chris Bourne as its president for the year 2024/25.
This month, Rotarian Chris Bourne has taken over from Rotarian Rob Harman as club president.
Introducing planned events for the next year, Chris said: "Here in our Okehampton Club, we hope to plan and provide for the local community and specific international projects and not miss a trick!
"We have just recently seen the reintroduction of the Cadet Challenge and hope to see this continue into 2025 and beyond.
"Our Rotary Fayre on August 4 is the highlight of the year for us and this year we hope to see several teams come forward to take part in the Tug of War Challenge."
The 2024/25 year will also see the Rotary Annual Awards and Presentation evening on October 9 and Christmas lunches later in the year.
To support Rotary Club funding, visit the website at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1048