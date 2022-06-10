Okehampton Rotary Club Fair in pictures

Okehampton’s Jubilee bank holiday weekend ended with the long-awaited Rotary Club Summer Fair to the delight of all.

Okehampton residents were invited to join a Party in the Park on Sunday hosted by the Rotary Club, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The day consisted of the fair’s famous duck races, a hat competition, festive stalls, a guide dog demonstration and a bouncy castle. It was also a chance for local groups to display what they do.

Paul Vachon, president of Okehampton Rotary Club, said: ‘It takes months of planning to stage the Rotary Fair and we have a very talented and experienced team of rotarians and friends who help to organise what has become the major annual event of the town.

‘This year we had to plan contingencies due to weather forecast warnings. But the weather gods were on our side and the fair went ahead on schedule. All six duck races were successfully completed – to the great relief of our safety officer – before the heavens opened.

‘It was heartening to see the townsfolk turn out in their hundreds to enjoy the fair as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

‘On behalf of Rotary Okehampton I’d like to thank all those involved in making this event a huge success.’