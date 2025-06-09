Town and parish boundaries in Okehampton will change in 2027, meaning some households will have to pay a different amount of council tax.
The areas that will change boundaries will be discussed in a Okehampton Town Council meeting on June 18, 2025.
The changes will be implemented on April 1, 2027.
Currently, Okehampton is covered by Okehampton Town Council, representing the town centre and the surrounding urban areas, and Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council which covers the hamlets surrounding Okehampton.
There have been proposals to expand the Okehampton Town Council area to include newly built homes on the eastern edge of the town, currently part of the Hamlets parish.
The expansion of the Okehampton Town Council area hopes to promote community cohesion.
