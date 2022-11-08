Okehampton Town Council announces extra free parking in Simmons Park over holiday period

By Amy Hetherington   |   Reporter   |
Tuesday 8th November 2022 1:31 pm
[email protected]
Share
Simmons Park, Okehampton ()

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Okehampton Town Council announced today that Simmons Park’s car park would free after 3pm during the Christmas period in order to support local businesses.

The council will allow free parking in car park after 3pm on weekdays during December and will also increase the free parking hours on Saturday to include mornings as well.

Currently, Simmons Park car park is only free on Saturday afternoons and bank holidays.

More About:

Simmons ParkOkehampton Town Council
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0