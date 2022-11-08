Okehampton Town Council announces extra free parking in Simmons Park over holiday period
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Tuesday 8th November 2022 1:31 pm
Simmons Park, Okehampton ()
Okehampton Town Council announced today that Simmons Park’s car park would free after 3pm during the Christmas period in order to support local businesses.
The council will allow free parking in car park after 3pm on weekdays during December and will also increase the free parking hours on Saturday to include mornings as well.
Currently, Simmons Park car park is only free on Saturday afternoons and bank holidays.
