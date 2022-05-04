Okehampton Town Council sends bad parking complaints to Devon County Council

Northfield was highlighted as a particular hot spot for bad parking at Okehampton’s annual town assembly ( Tindle )

Okehampton Town Council has announced that it has passed residents’ concerns over inconsiderate parking to Devon County Council.

This follows a number of complaints brought up in last month’s annual town meeting during which Okehampton residents highlighted issues of vehicles parking on double yellow lines on many roads near the town centre.

Residents also raised safety concerns over vehicles parked on pavements which forced pedestrians to walk in the road.