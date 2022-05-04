Okehampton Town Council sends bad parking complaints to Devon County Council
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 4th May 2022 4:00 pm
Northfield was highlighted as a particular hot spot for bad parking at Okehampton’s annual town assembly (Tindle )
Okehampton Town Council has announced that it has passed residents’ concerns over inconsiderate parking to Devon County Council.
This follows a number of complaints brought up in last month’s annual town meeting during which Okehampton residents highlighted issues of vehicles parking on double yellow lines on many roads near the town centre.
Residents also raised safety concerns over vehicles parked on pavements which forced pedestrians to walk in the road.
Any parking issues can be reported to the county council through its website or by ringing 0345 155 1015
