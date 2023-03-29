Examples of such CICs in Okehampton include Immersion in the Community, the community kitchen and its new food hub enterprise and the Well-being Cafe on St James Street.At the moment, Okehampton Town Council offers large (over £500) and small (under £500) grants to charities whose work will directly benefit the residents of Okehampton.However, it does not consider applications from CICs, individuals, profit-making organisations or political groups. This financial year, the town council has allocated a sum of £29,000 which will go towards charities throughout the year. The council considers applications twice a year in May/June and November/December.