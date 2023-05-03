Okehampton Town Council has announced that three seats remain vacant and will be filled through co-option shortly.
There are 14 seats on Okehampton Town Council and though 11 have been elected uncontested, several seats remain empty following the resignation of several council members.
Co-option occurs when no by-election is called within a certain time period after a councillor vacancy has been announced. The council then has the right to choose a new member from a list of applicants without recourse to the public.
Anyone wishing to apply should visit the town council’s website for more information.