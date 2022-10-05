Okehampton Town Council to update information boards in Simmons Park
Okehampton Town Council is set to install new signage in Simmons Park as it seeks to update and improve on some of the informations boards in the park.
The informations boards come as some residents complain that some break the park’s byelaws which include a ‘no cycling’ and ‘dogs on leads in the formal gardens’ rule.
Most recently, the council heard a concern about the increasing number of adult cyclists in the park from a resident who asked the council to consider installing ‘no cycling’ signs.
However, the council rejected the proposal as the new information boards would provide users with the park’s cycling rules anyway.
The current byelaw states that ‘a person shall not, except in the exercise of any lawful right or privilege, ride a bicycle, tricycle or other similar machine in any part of the pleasure ground.’
As yet, the town council has not confirmed the date for the installation of the new boards.
In April this year, Okehampton Town Council introduced a new park regulation which stated that dogs must be kept on leads on the chalet and pond side of the river after the council reviewed the Public Space Protection Orders for Dog Control approved by West Devon Borough Council in 2020.
At the time of the announcement, the council reiterated that dogs were still banned from fenced in play areas and the cricket field and should be kept off the playing field during school hours or while in use. Owners were reminded they could receive a fine of up to £100 if they failed to dispose of their pets’ waste properly.
Dogs are still allowed off leads on open public areas of parkland.
