Okehampton Town Council will not install drinking water fountains in Simmons Park
Friday 14th October 2022
Okehampton Town Council decided not to install drinking water stations in Simmons Park at a recent meeting following research into the feasibility of such a move.
In a meeting last week (October 3), the town council concluded that it was not financially viable to maintain the upkeep of drinking water fountains after calculations showed that it could cost over £2,600 to run for eight months of the year.
The possibility of installing refill water stations was first proposed in June when councillors agreed that such a move would be beneficial for the environment and raise awareness of climate change.
