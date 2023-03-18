Okehampton Town Council has decided it will not release a statement in response to Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council’s opposition to the proposed boundary review at this time.
Instead, the town council has decided that it will wait for the outcome of the public consultation into a possible boundary change before reviewing the situation and issuing a response.
Following a petition presented to West Devon Borough Council last year, residents in both Okehampton parishes have been given the opportunity to offer their opinions.
Okehampton Hamlets said recently that a boundary change would led to Hamlets’ residents paying more council tax.