Okehampton vandals cause more damage
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 4:00 pm
A table in Simmons Park which was ripped up by vandals during a previous incident.
Okehampton Town Council has reported two more incidents of vandalism in the town.
On July 16, the council reported that vandals set light to the new picnic bench behind Lidl which has now been damaged beyond repair. There is CCTV footage of the event and police have been informed.
On July 21 a group was spotted at Okehampton Primary throwing footballs, smashing musical instruments and climbing onto the building’s roof.
The council has urged anyone with information to come forward.
