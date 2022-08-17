Okehampton wedding anniversary couple donate to cancer charity
Okehampton residents Michael and Sue Wonnacott raised hundreds of pounds for cancer charity FORCE as they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary this month.
To celebrate 25 years together, the couple held an afternoon tea for friends and family and asked that instead of giving gifts guests donate to FORCE, which had helped Sue when she suffered from cancer three years ago.
She said: ‘We wanted to give something back to FORCE who helped me three years ago when I had my second Melanoma, they supported me at their outreach clinic at Okehampton Hospital with alternative therapies which really helped me with my recovery.
‘Our family and friends were so generous, helping us to raise £500 for which we are really grateful.’
Sue is a well-known member of the community and manager of the Okehampton District and Community Transport Group which provides specialised transport to those unable to use traditional public transport or who live in very remote locations.
FORCE (Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter) supports those suffering from cancer and funds equipment, research and other services.
The organisation became a registered charity in 1987 and continued to expand, opening a cancer support and information centre in 2004. The centre was expanded in 2012.
If you’re celebrating a special event and would like to support FORCE, you can contact the charity at [email protected] or by calling 01392 406153.
