Okehampton families enjoyed a cooked breakfast and a visit from Father Christmas earlier this month at the Okehampton Primary School PTFA’s annual Breakfast with Santa event.
Hundreds gathered in the Charter Hall, dressed in their best Christmas outfits, for a community breakfast courtesy of the Okehampton Lions Club.
It was a close call though as four of the six Lions planning to attend fell ill, leaving just two who rose to the challenge and delivered a splendid meal.
With the hall’s stage turned into Santa’s grotto for the morning, children queued for a chance to chat with Santa, who was helped out by a range of Christmas characters including Grandma Elf and a snowman.
Santa also presented the children with presents and all attendees left the event feeling especially Christmassy.