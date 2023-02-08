The Community Links Big Breakfast event which was at the beginning of the month raised just under £350, the community interest group announced last week.
Community Links befriending coordinator Vicky Hopkins added that the event had also attracted two members of the public to sign up as new volunteers and encouraged several others to attend some of the Community Links groups.
Due to the success of the event, the interest group now plans to hold a second big breakfast on July 1 this year.
Community Links supports residents’ mental health and provides opportunities for isolated people to socialise.